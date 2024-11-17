Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Short Interest Up 17.6% in October

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,977,700 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the October 15th total of 2,531,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,985.1 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Up 6.5 %

SGIOF traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.71. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.33. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $17.83.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

