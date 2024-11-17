Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Short Interest Update

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the October 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 243,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGFV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 101,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 20.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 324.7% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 106,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 41.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.72. 383,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,117. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

