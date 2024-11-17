Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Short Interest Update

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the October 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

BCYC traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.79. 325,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,957. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.16. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $28.67.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 450.64%. Bicycle Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

In other news, CAO Travis Alvin Thompson sold 6,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $157,088.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,141.51. This represents a 24.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $71,499.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,032.64. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,840 shares of company stock valued at $259,128 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 69.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

Further Reading

