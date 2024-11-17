Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $17.94 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,612 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $17,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 47,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 136,798 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,849 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,041,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $114,722,000 after acquiring an additional 327,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,293 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 16,148 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.41.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

TJX stock opened at $119.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $87.26 and a one year high of $122.10. The stock has a market cap of $135.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

