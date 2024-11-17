JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:BLLD) Short Interest Down 20.0% in October

JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:BLLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLLD traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $50.51. 201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.65. JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $44.71 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:BLLD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 5.75% of JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (BLLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed and seeks to invest in companies from around the world that develop solutions to sustainable infrastructure and are positioned to benefit from those changes.

