Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $1.73 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,343,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $272.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.01 and its 200-day moving average is $252.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $212.28 and a 52 week high of $279.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.