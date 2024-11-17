Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Given “Hold” Rating at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SYRS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SYRS stock opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Syros Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Jason Haas acquired 45,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $76,177.92. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 124,552 shares in the company, valued at $209,247.36. The trade was a 57.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Conley Chee bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $75,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,504 shares in the company, valued at $109,481.04. The trade was a 222.18 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 130,707 shares of company stock worth $206,491 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

See Also

