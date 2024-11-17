Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.02 ($0.78) and traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.76). Tissue Regenix Group shares last traded at GBX 61 ($0.77), with a volume of 37,110 shares.

Tissue Regenix Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 62.03. The stock has a market cap of £43.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,100.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Tissue Regenix Group Company Profile

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of bone graft substitutes and soft tissue in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dCELL, BioRinse, and GBM-V segments. It also provides dCELL technology, a soft tissue decellularisation process that removes DNA and other cellular material from animal and human soft tissue to repair diseased or damaged body parts; and BioRinse technology, a natural bone filler solution for osteoinductivity to stimulate and regenerate native bone growth.

