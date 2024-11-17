Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.78 and traded as low as C$0.74. Graphite One shares last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 36,000 shares changing hands.

Graphite One Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Graphite One Company Profile

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. The company holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 135 mining claims located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

