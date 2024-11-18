CIBC Boosts Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UNGet Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s current price.

CHE.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins raised their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.14.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CHE.UN traded up C$0.06 on Monday, reaching C$11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 460,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,074. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.82. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$7.77 and a 12-month high of C$11.69.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

