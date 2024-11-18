National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$143.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$125.00 to C$143.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cormark boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Cibc World Mkts lowered National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Desjardins boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$129.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered National Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$125.27.

National Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NA traded up C$1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$134.96. The stock had a trading volume of 275,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,626. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$129.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$119.55. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$87.92 and a 12-month high of C$135.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.50 by C$0.18. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of C$2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.95 billion. Research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 10.8360791 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

