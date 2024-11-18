Gems Trading Down 4.6% This Week (GEMS)

Gems (GEMS) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Gems has a total market cap of $67.45 million and $26.99 million worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gems has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Gems token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gems alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,637.32 or 0.99196153 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90,747.42 or 0.98232855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gems Token Profile

Gems was first traded on April 22nd, 2024. Gems’ total supply is 838,793,459 tokens and its circulating supply is 431,761,144 tokens. Gems’ official Twitter account is @gems_vip_. Gems’ official website is gems.vip.

Gems Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems (GEMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gems has a current supply of 838,793,459.3 with 399,931,237 in circulation. The last known price of Gems is 0.13858716 USD and is down -7.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $19,323,180.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gems.vip.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.