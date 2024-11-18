Tidemark LLC Buys 169 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tidemark LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011,385 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628,060 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3,839.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,171,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065,314 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2,431.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,610,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,744 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $64.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average of $60.65. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $66.75.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

