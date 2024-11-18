Short Interest in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Rises By 5.0%

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,850,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the October 15th total of 20,800,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,527,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,554,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,066 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,491,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,172 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,024,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,225 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,361,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,651,997,000 after buying an additional 461,569 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,143,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,048,351,000 after buying an additional 184,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.
NYSE:CVS opened at $53.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.60.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 67.51%.
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
