Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DNUT shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 1,058.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 209,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 191,044 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 120.5% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,230,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,699 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Krispy Kreme by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 653,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT opened at $10.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 64.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Krispy Kreme has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

