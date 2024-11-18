Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the October 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 202.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 68,732 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 45.5% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 53,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 1,743.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 51,593 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:JLS opened at $17.95 on Monday. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.04.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

