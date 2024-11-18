Insider Selling: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CEO Sells 1,252 Shares of Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) CEO Phong Le sold 1,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total transaction of $403,707.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,487,859.10. This represents a 8.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Phong Le also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

On Thursday, August 22nd, Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $6,914,000.00.

MicroStrategy Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of MSTR opened at $340.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $383.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.45 and a beta of 3.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($8.98) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSTR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 13.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.