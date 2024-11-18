Numbers Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $37.87 Million (NUM)

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Numbers Protocol has a total market cap of $37.87 million and $949,951.89 worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded up 33% against the US dollar. One Numbers Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0586 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Numbers Protocol Token Profile

Numbers Protocol was first traded on November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 710,179,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. Numbers Protocol’s official website is www.numbersprotocol.io. Numbers Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/numbers-protocol.

Numbers Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 710,179,226 with 700,116,242 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.06058418 USD and is up 8.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $1,355,611.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

