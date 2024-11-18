NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Joshua Thomas Truba Sells 21,600 Shares

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Joshua Thomas Truba sold 21,600 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.11, for a total value of C$283,176.00.

NuVista Energy Price Performance

NVA stock remained flat at C$13.15 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,370. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.64. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$9.59 and a 52 week high of C$14.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cormark raised NuVista Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bank Financial raised NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised NuVista Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.97.

About NuVista Energy

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.