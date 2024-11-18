Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0542 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Price Performance
Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.67. 91,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,060. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $11.41.
About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund
