Short Interest in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Declines By 14.0%

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the October 15th total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AquaBounty Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AQB opened at $1.00 on Monday. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.02.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.88). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 5,842.69%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies will post -4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology. In addition, the company offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically engineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

