Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $68.36 on Monday. Upstart has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $86.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.21.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $128,894.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,985.20. This trade represents a 5.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,080 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $83,241.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,529.54. This trade represents a 8.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 320,626 shares of company stock valued at $15,142,490. 18.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter worth $40,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

