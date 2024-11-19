Phocas Financial Corp. Decreases Stock Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,883 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,988 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 65,880 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 250.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 35,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,685,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,077,000 after purchasing an additional 351,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,508.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 109,088 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,795,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SUPN opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.86. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $39.37.

Insider Activity

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.35 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $4,585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 926,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,971,988.96. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Georges Gemayel sold 14,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $520,480.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,595.30. This trade represents a 51.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,213 shares of company stock valued at $5,660,180. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SUPN shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

