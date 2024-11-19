NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.60. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $157.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.54.

Get Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.