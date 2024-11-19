Phocas Financial Corp. Trims Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $9,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,470,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,248,000 after buying an additional 226,547 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 41.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,153,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,168,000 after buying an additional 931,283 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,586,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,404,000 after buying an additional 12,058 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,199,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,771,000 after buying an additional 870,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 820,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total transaction of $144,640.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,953.50. This trade represents a 20.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $96,588.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,148 shares in the company, valued at $337,843.36. This represents a 22.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $111.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.76 and a twelve month high of $122.91.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.89). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 61.94%. The firm had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

