Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 739 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Moderna were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Moderna by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,440.60. The trade was a 7.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,930 shares of company stock valued at $217,170. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.39. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.80 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 43.77%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

