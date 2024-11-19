Verity & Verity LLC Takes $356,000 Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Pool by 26.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on POOL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $360.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $364.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.32. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.51 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. Pool had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

