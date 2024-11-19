Equita Financial Network Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Equita Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGRN. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 954,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,152,000 after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 342,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,552,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 52,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

BGRN opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.41 and a twelve month high of $48.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.25.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.1633 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

