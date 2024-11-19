Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is Summit Wealth Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 10.4% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $36,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Lowery Thomas LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,916,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 257,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,632 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.24. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2276 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.