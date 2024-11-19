Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2024

Avation PLC (LON:AVAPGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This is an increase from Avation’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Avation Price Performance

Shares of Avation stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 170 ($2.15). 639,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,261. The company has a market capitalization of £120.50 million, a P/E ratio of 812.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.17. Avation has a 1 year low of GBX 102.80 ($1.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 192 ($2.43). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 153.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 139.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Avation from GBX 280 ($3.55) to GBX 255 ($3.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Avation

About Avation

(Get Free Report)

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company's fleet includes 13 narrow-body jets, two twin-aisle jets, and 21 ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned and managed a fleet of 36 aircraft.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Avation (LON:AVAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Avation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.