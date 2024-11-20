Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Trading Up 6.3% – Here’s Why

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 68,615 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 58,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.40 target price on Argentina Lithium & Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The stock has a market cap of C$22.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 30.57 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

