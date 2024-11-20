StockNews.com Downgrades UDR (NYSE:UDR) to Sell

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on UDR from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UDR from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.18.

UDR stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,421. UDR has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 120.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 10.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in UDR by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 0.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 8.2% during the third quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

