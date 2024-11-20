Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Trading Down 2.4% – Here’s Why

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $124.44 and last traded at $125.70. Approximately 605 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.78.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.82.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

