Mehri Shadman Sells 9,639 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Stock

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) insider Mehri Shadman sold 9,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $84,919.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,240.19. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Mehri Shadman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 15th, Mehri Shadman sold 17,240 shares of Under Armour stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $151,022.40.
Under Armour Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE UAA traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.39. 10,488,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,263,789. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.66.
Institutional Trading of Under Armour
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.
View Our Latest Research Report on UAA
About Under Armour
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Under Armour
- What is a support level?
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.