Nature’s Miracle Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, November 21st (NASDAQ:NMHI)

Shares of Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NMHI – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, November 21st. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, November 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 20th.
Nature’s Miracle Price Performance
NMHI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. 11,871,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,685,401. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35. Nature’s Miracle has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $3.04.
Nature’s Miracle Company Profile
