Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) CEO Sells $22,000.00 in Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $22,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,411,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,401,778.56. The trade was a 0.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kelly Rodriques also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Kelly Rodriques sold 25,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $20,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Kelly Rodriques sold 50,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $66,500.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Kelly Rodriques sold 18,405 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $25,030.80.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Kelly Rodriques sold 40,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $51,200.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Kelly Rodriques sold 60,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $77,400.00.

Forge Global Trading Up 14.6 %

Shares of FRGE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.95. 834,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,735. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.39.

Institutional Trading of Forge Global

Forge Global ( NYSE:FRGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. Forge Global had a negative net margin of 95.85% and a negative return on equity of 29.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forge Global by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,539,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 93,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Forge Global by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,619,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 18,913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Forge Global by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,263,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 25,833 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Forge Global by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 965,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 36,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Forge Global by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 70,058 shares during the period. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group raised Forge Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Forge Global Company Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

