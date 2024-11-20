Oregon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.11 and last traded at $22.11. 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.

Oregon Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.51.

Get Oregon Bancorp alerts:

Oregon Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

Oregon Bancorp Company Profile

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards, cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oregon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oregon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.