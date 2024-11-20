ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.56 and last traded at $45.55. Approximately 13,134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 33,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.49.

ProShares UltraShort Yen Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.24.

Get ProShares UltraShort Yen alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Yen

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Yen stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.92% of ProShares UltraShort Yen as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares UltraShort Yen Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Yen (YCS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Japanese Yen per U.S. Dollar index. The fund provides a 2x inverse multiple to the daily performance of the Japanese yen spot price against the US dollar as measured by Reuters. YCS was launched on Nov 25, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Yen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Yen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.