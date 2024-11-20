SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Trading Up 4.2% – Time to Buy?

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.45 and last traded at $23.45. Approximately 1,272 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of SBI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.
SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online securities and investment businesses. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment consists of a range of finance-related business, including securities brokerage business; banking services business; and life, property, and casualty insurance business.
