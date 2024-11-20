Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Trading Down 7.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report) dropped 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 28,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 113,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Honey Badger Silver Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$8.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10.
About Honey Badger Silver
Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,500 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that covering an area of approximately 5,723 hectares located in Nunavut.
