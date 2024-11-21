DA Davidson Has Negative Estimate for LOW FY2025 Earnings

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $11.84 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.91. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $11.82 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2026 earnings at $12.60 EPS.

LOW has been the subject of several other reports. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.92.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.5 %

LOW stock opened at $263.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.36. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $196.23 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The stock has a market cap of $149.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.37%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 41.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,940.30. This represents a 30.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,010,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,013,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,774,948,000 after buying an additional 460,851 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,733,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,169,041,000 after buying an additional 187,473 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,205,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,147,603,000 after acquiring an additional 82,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,369,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $912,508,000 after acquiring an additional 39,953 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

