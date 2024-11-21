Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG) Stock Price Down 7.5% – Should You Sell?

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 10,154 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 81,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Addentax Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 11.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Addentax Group Company Profile

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services.

