PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Trading Down 3% – Here’s What Happened

PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. 253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

PARK24 Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82.

PARK24 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PARK24 Co, Ltd. operates and manages parking facilities in Japan and Internationally. The company operates through three segments: Parking Business Japan, Parking Business International, and Mobility Business. It operates hourly parking facilities; parking facilities for non-passenger vehicles, such as large vehicles, motorcycles, and bicycles; and overseas parking facilities, including patrolled parking facilities, as well as provides reserved parking and monthly parking services, and pay and display parking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PARK24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARK24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.