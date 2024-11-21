PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Trading Down 3% – Here’s What Happened

PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. 253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.
PARK24 Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82.
PARK24 Company Profile
PARK24 Co, Ltd. operates and manages parking facilities in Japan and Internationally. The company operates through three segments: Parking Business Japan, Parking Business International, and Mobility Business. It operates hourly parking facilities; parking facilities for non-passenger vehicles, such as large vehicles, motorcycles, and bicycles; and overseas parking facilities, including patrolled parking facilities, as well as provides reserved parking and monthly parking services, and pay and display parking services.
