Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS) Trading 0.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.75 and last traded at $19.72. Approximately 2,869 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.63.

Residential REIT ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 million, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Residential REIT ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Residential REIT ETF stock. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. Centric Wealth Management owned 21.66% of Residential REIT ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Residential REIT ETF Company Profile

The Home Appreciation U.S. REIT ETF (HAUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund provides exposure to publicly traded REITS that derive a substantial amount of their revenue from US residential properties. The fund is actively managed. HAUS was launched on Feb 28, 2022 and is managed by Armada ETF Advisors.

