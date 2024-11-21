AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Major Shareholder Sells $171,200.00 in Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $171,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,270,673 shares in the company, valued at $312,793,921.76. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Zhijian Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $156,600.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $157,700.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $121,000.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $122,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $122,400.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $123,700.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $119,000.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $119,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $117,300.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $119,100.00.

AvePoint Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVPT traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,673,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,806. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.43 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. AvePoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $18.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVPT. Northland Securities boosted their target price on AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AvePoint from $7.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Institutional Trading of AvePoint

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AvePoint by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,050,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,198,000 after buying an additional 532,371 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in AvePoint during the third quarter worth $48,226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AvePoint by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,829,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,309,000 after buying an additional 133,156 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AvePoint by 13.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,932,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,133,000 after buying an additional 227,324 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AvePoint during the second quarter worth $17,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

