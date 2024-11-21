Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Austin Gold Corp. (NYSE:AUST – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.85. 116,794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 128,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Austin Gold Trading Up 6.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Austin Gold stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Austin Gold Corp. (NYSE:AUST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.16% of Austin Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Austin Gold Company Profile

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company holds interest in Kelly Creek Project located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada; Fourmile Basin Project that comprises various unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of various unpatented lode mining and patented mining claims located near Lone Mountain in Elko County.

