China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Trading Up 2.7% – What’s Next?

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.01 and last traded at $3.99. 4,717 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 2,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

China Minsheng Banking Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.25.

China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. China Minsheng Banking had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter.

China Minsheng Banking Cuts Dividend

About China Minsheng Banking

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. China Minsheng Banking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

