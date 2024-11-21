Head-To-Head Comparison: American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) vs. 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM)

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) and 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Battery Technology and 5E Advanced Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Battery Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 5E Advanced Materials 0 1 2 0 2.67

American Battery Technology presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 689.47%. 5E Advanced Materials has a consensus price target of $4.58, indicating a potential upside of 896.38%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than American Battery Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Battery Technology $340,000.00 166.57 -$52.50 million ($0.98) -0.78 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A -$62.01 million ($1.12) -0.41

This table compares American Battery Technology and 5E Advanced Materials”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

American Battery Technology has higher revenue and earnings than 5E Advanced Materials. American Battery Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 5E Advanced Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

American Battery Technology has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 5E Advanced Materials has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.9% of American Battery Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of American Battery Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of 5E Advanced Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Battery Technology and 5E Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Battery Technology N/A -65.58% -51.22% 5E Advanced Materials N/A -243.25% -49.58%

Summary

American Battery Technology beats 5E Advanced Materials on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Battery Technology

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries. The company was formerly known as American Battery Metals Corporation. American Battery Technology Company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hesperia, California.

