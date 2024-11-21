IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Stock Price Up 7.5% – Here’s Why

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.24. 95,208 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 68,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

IT Tech Packaging Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile

IT Tech Packaging, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Dongfang Paper, Tengsheng Paper, and Baoding Shengde. It offers corrugating medium papers to companies making corrugating cardboards; and offset printing papers to printing companies.

