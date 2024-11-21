Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.83, but opened at $11.18. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 411,485 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Golden Ocean Group from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

Golden Ocean Group Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.71.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $197.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.74 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 22.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 1,720.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 2,319.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

